The American Heart Association says ‘Take it Easy’ When Shoveling Snow

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– If you haven’t gone outside to take care of the snow yet, the American Heart Association is reminding people not to push themselves.

This wet snow, and a lot of it, is known as heart-attack snow because it’s heavier, harder to shovel, and can be heart-attack inducing.

The AHA says when shoveling, take a break every so often to get your breath back. It also says to not eat a big meal or drink alcohol before taking out the shovel.

Locals say if you’re not confident about shoveling by yourself, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“Do a little bit at a time, shovel with a friend. Fortunately, my wife and I can both get out here, and the kids can help a little bit as well,” added Fargo resident Greg Carlson.

The AHA says the biggest thing you should do is listen to your body, and stop shoveling if necessary.

