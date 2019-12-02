The American Heart Association says ‘Take it Easy’ When Shoveling Snow

FARGO, N.D.– If you haven’t gone outside to take care of the snow yet, the American Heart Association is reminding people not to push themselves.

This wet snow, and a lot of it, is known as heart-attack snow because it’s heavier, harder to shovel, and can be heart-attack inducing.

The AHA says when shoveling, take a break every so often to get your breath back. It also says to not eat a big meal or drink alcohol before taking out the shovel.

Locals say if you’re not confident about shoveling by yourself, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“Do a little bit at a time, shovel with a friend. Fortunately, my wife and I can both get out here, and the kids can help a little bit as well,” added Fargo resident Greg Carlson.

The AHA says the biggest thing you should do is listen to your body, and stop shoveling if necessary.