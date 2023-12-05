NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Houseplants can make your living space more beautiful and adds some other bonuses.

However, some plants do better in certain rooms than others, such as bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, and kitchens.

The majority of these plants are going to be toxic for pets, so make sure you keep them out of reach on shelves or windowsills.

The bedroom is a space where you spend most of your time, and having plants in that space can help to improve your sleep, mood, and overall health. These top three plants are also easy to take care of.

The first is English Ivy, this is a plant that is unfortunately toxic, but it releases oxygen and absorbs air pollutants. It does best in moderate light in the spring and summer and bright light in the fall and winter.

The second is a Snake Plant, another toxic plant, but it’s nearly impossible to kill. It requires indirect light and little water.

The third is Aloe Vera, another toxic plant for pets, but it doubles as a soothing addition to soaps and lotions. It doesn’t need frequent watering, but does need bright light.

Houseplants are a great greenery addition to bathrooms as either decor or to improve air quality. But there are three things to consider when choosing a bathroom plant: exposure to light, humidity, and temperature swings.

The first great plant for bathrooms is Asparagus Fern, it’s soft to the touch, but its stems do have thorns. It does need bright artificial or window light. It’s also highly toxic for pets and even kids.

Bamboo is another great plant, while it can grow very large, keeping it in a container or a pot does control the growth and size. It needs full sun to partial shade and needs to be fed weekly with fertilizer. Thankfully, Bamboo is non-toxic.

The third best plant is Begonia, which is also toxic. But it loves the warmth and humidity. For flowering, it needs direct sunlight. For foliage, it needs bright, filtered light.

Living rooms are probably the second-most space you spend your time in, and probably the space that has the most plants in it, but some plants thrive in living rooms. Having plants in the living room can help with moods and creativity, and reduces stress.

The number one best plant for living rooms is Anthurium, the flowers last for weeks and this is non-toxic. It needs bright, indirect light and to let it dry out just a little bit in between waterings.

The second plant is a Snake Plant, which is toxic. It’s hard to kill and only needs indirect light and little water.

The third is the ZZ Plant, which is toxic, but it’s hardy and can survive a few weeks if you forget to water it.

Kitchens are another popular place to keep plants since there are usually more windows and places to put plants (aka windowsills).

The first plant is great for beginners, it’s the Peperomia Plant, which is non-toxic. It needs bright, indirect light.

The second is the Ponytail Palm Plant, it’s a non-toxic succulent so that means easy watering. It thrives in semi-dry conditions, best on floors too.

The Money Plant is the third, it’s in the Jade Plant family, so it is toxic for pets. But it represents luck and positivity. It needs medium to bright, indirect lighting.