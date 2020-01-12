The Cold Creates Extra Work for Firefighters

(FARGO, N.D.)– Northern midwest firefighters are prepared for the colder temperatures that are headed our way.

The Moorhead Fire Department prepares their trucks well before going out on a call, making sure the water is drained out of the discharge valves, so they don’t freeze up. They also have pump heaters to keep the hundreds of gallons of water inside from freezing.

In each truck they have an extra bag of clothes, blankets, and gloves so if they get wet they have dry stuff to put on.

They tell us mother nature can add a few more hours to their daily routines.

“The hoses get stiff from the cold, they’re harder to maneuver, when we are done with the fire and come back to the station, we have to thaw them out for a while before we can worry about cleaning them,” explained Moorhead Fire Dept. Captain Justin Rosenfeldt.

They also say shoveling out around fire hydrants, will help save them some time.