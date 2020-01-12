The Cold Creates Extra Work for Firefighters

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(FARGO, N.D.)– Northern midwest firefighters are prepared for the colder temperatures that are headed our way.

The Moorhead Fire Department prepares their trucks well before going out on a call, making sure the water is drained out of the discharge valves, so they don’t freeze up. They also have pump heaters to keep the hundreds of gallons of water inside from freezing.

In each truck they have an extra bag of clothes, blankets, and gloves so if they get wet they have dry stuff to put on.

They tell us mother nature can add a few more hours to their daily routines.

“The hoses get stiff from the cold, they’re harder to maneuver, when we are done with the fire and come back to the station, we have to thaw them out for a while before we can worry about cleaning them,” explained Moorhead Fire Dept. Captain Justin Rosenfeldt.

They also say shoveling out around fire hydrants, will help save them some time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bison Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bison Party"

USMCA Push Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Push Back"

Bad Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Flu Season"

Fire Dept. Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Dept. Prep"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-11-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-11-19"

Earl Howard Booked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earl Howard Booked"

Make a Wish - Hailey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish - Hailey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Beer Sales Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Sales Increase"

Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Preventing Birth Defects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing Birth Defects"

Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian Wildfires"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10"

Bike Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Race"

Knitting for Australia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knitting for Australia"

SWAT in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Bismarck"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge