The Cost of Heading Home for Thanksgiving

FARGO, N.D.– Your Thanksgiving travels could get a little pricey this year.

A travel study by GasBuddy found drivers could expect the price of gas to be about $2.50 per gallon. This would be the third Thanksgiving in a row that national gas prices have been this high.

GasBuddy says that 65 percent of people in the U.S plan to travel by car for the holidays, and 30 percent said gas prices would impact their travel plans.

We spoke with someone at the pump who says it would impact their plans but he’d figure it out.

“My car is a bit of a guzzler, but I always make it a priority to get back home,” said traveler Ben Stevermer.

Research shows that after a pricey Thanksgiving on the roads this year, gas prices are expected to drop through the end of December.