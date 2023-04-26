(KXNET) — ADHD medication is considered a controlled substance and can help wake a person up and make them more focused. However, stimulant medications such as Adderall and Ritalin can also become addictive, and possibly harm those it intends to help.

According to Dr. Melissa Henke with the Heartview Foundation, an uptick in ADHD misuse normally starts in college. By then, the student has moved out of their parent’s home and has more control over their medications.

“They realize, ‘oh I only have one class today so I don’t need to take my Adderall’,” Dr. Henke stated. “But then, they can stockpile it a little bit for finals week, or if their roommate needs something.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more children were being diagnosed with ADHD because they were taken out of an active learning environment and into a more virtual learning one. This led to an even greater increase in medication floating around — and thus, more potential to misuse it.

“There are certainly kids who are on ADHD medication that can function without it,” Dr. Henke continued, “but when they were forced to virtual learn and distance, learn and be at home, they couldn’t thrive in that environment.”

Because ADHD is considered a controlled substance, it is harder to obtain that medication.

For example, in the state of Missouri, you must visit your physician every three months to be prescribed Adderall or Ritalin. In North Dakota, it’s every six months. The medication is heavily monitored — both in regards to how soon you can receive a prescription and how much you can acquire — not just because of its high dependency rate, but for its side effects as well.

“A couple of the side effects of ADHD medications is it can affect our appetite and it can affect our sleep,” Dr. Henke stated, “and if we want to have our brains function at maximum capacity we need restful sleep and good choleric intake of healthy foods.”

Dr. Henke says misusing or abusing these types of medication can actually have a negative impact on academic performance because of these side effects.

Because ADHD medications are monitored, some adults turn to illegal drugs such as methamphetamine. This then develops a vicious cycle of addiction and dependency.

“They’ll start misusing alcohol because they need something to come down from the meth,” Dr. Henke explained. “So, then they turn to alcohol. But then they feel terrible from the alcohol hangover, so then they look to meth to wake them up. We see a lot of meth combined with alcohol.”

Dr. Henke says that at the end of the day, people need to focus on how we can help our bodies and brains perform efficiently without abusing medications.

Dr. Henke says that if you have been taking medications like Adderall and want to stop, you should always consult with your doctor. Stopping medications you have taken for years can be just as dangerous as misusing them.