NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traditions for the Fourth of July are usually the same, with fireworks, parades, and backyard gatherings, but they can create challenges for people who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), there are definitely some tips on what you should and should not do to make it a great holiday for everyone.

“Fireworks and large crowds can be distressing and disorienting for someone with dementia, which is why it’s important that families make the proper adaptations to ensure their loved one living with dementia can celebrate and enjoy Independence Day,” said the Director of Educational and Social Servies for AFA, Jennifer Reed, LCSW, SIFI. “Proactive planning and consideration will go a long way towards making July 4th a happy, joyous occasion for a loved one with dementia.”

Families should be encouraged to follow these “dos and don’ts” for having a great dementia-friendly celebration.

Don’t take your loved one to see fireworks

The loud explosions can bother someone who lives with dementia. They can also be a trigger if the person is a war veteran and they may think they’re hearing gunshots or bombs.

You can consider keeping the person in a quiet, indoor area when fireworks may be going off. You can adapt to the tradition by watching displays on tv.

Do have a plan prepared

Anxiety, fear, and agitation can be caused by the noise of fireworks, even if you’re inside. You can prepare the person by letting them know that there may be loud noises and continue to do so while you’re together.

Having soothing background noise like air conditioners or a white noise machine can help the person stay calm, even if fireworks are going off nearby. You could also play familiar, favorite, or soothing music as support, as well as having their favorite items or objects on hand.

You should continue to check in throughout the night if the person lives with you, and if they live alone, you should consider having a trusted relative or friend stay with them or hire an overnight in-home caregiver.

Don’t involve the person in large gatherings

Crowds can get to be overwhelming and disorienting for someone living with dementia, if you’re going to have a gathering, keep it small and have name tags for everyone.

Lunchtime celebrations might be the best time to have a gathering because if could reduce anxiety and confusion, and you can avoid any possibility of sundowning.

You should keep the person’s routine as normal as possible with meals, naps, and going to sleep, but also incorporate favorite activities into the day.

Instead of attending a parade because of the crowds and noises, you could always watch the parade on tv.

Be festive and creative

You can create decorations with your loved one such as playing or signing familiar patriotic music, backing 4th of July-themed desserts, and putting together a family album with pictures of past memories from the holiday.

These activities have the benefit of being cognitively stimulating and helping your loved one express themselves.