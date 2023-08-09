TSA workers in Bismarck are now using three new CT scanners at the security checkpoint.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer travel is coming to an end as school creeps right around the corner, but TSA still wants to share the top dos and don’ts for travel.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), since they have an insider’s view, they want to share the results of smooth screening or what slows it down.

TSA officers are aware of everything in security, and they identified a few things that they never do as passengers.

Here are TSA’s favorite tips, as well as things to never do.

Here are the dos:

When buying a ticket online, put your full name as it is on your ID. Don’t use a nickname, your ID and boarding need to match names. Enroll in TSA PreCheck. You can leave on your shoes, belt, and light outerwear jacket. The lane moves faster because those in it are familiar with the process. Download the myTSA app, it has a “What can I bring?” feature for packing. It also shows the estimated wait time at a checkpoint, if flights are delayed, and when the TSA PreCheck lane is open. Wear shoes that are easy to take off and put on, like slip-ons. Don’t wear shoes that lace up your calf, since that will slow you down. Oh, don’t forget to wear socks! If you are in a checkpoint line, use that time to remove items from your pockets to put in your carry-on, even those mints or packs of gum. Everyone hates a pat-down, even TSA officers. Put your phone in your carry-on, not the bin. Shoes are in those bins, that’s gross. Especially since your phone goes to your face.

Here are the don’ts:

Don’t joke about having an explosive device or a bomb with you. You’ll be missing your flight and having a lovely chat with police officers. Don’t put kids or pets through the checkpoint X-ray unit. Take your pet out of its carry-on case and remove your child from that carrier. You can take them through the metal detector with you. Don’t bring a firearm to the checkpoint. If you want to travel with a gun, pack it unloaded inside a locked hard-sided case and declare it at the airline counter. Don’t use your mouth as an extra hand. This goes for your ID especially. It’s handled by yourself, TSA Officers, and a card reader. Don’t put small items on the X-ray belt. This goes for phones, keys, boarding passes, and anything else that’s small and will fall. Make sure all these things go into a bowl, bin, or your carry-on. Don’t bring a bottle of water to security. However, you can bring an empty reusable container to fill up on the other side.