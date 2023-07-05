NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota leads the nation in wheat production, but due to an abnormally dry June, that spot could be taken from us this year.

In fact, according to the North Central Research Extension Center (NCREC), last month was the driest June in north-central North Dakota since 1979.

Experts say the normal rainfall in the region in June is 3.74 inches, but this year, less than an inch was reported.

Wheat is currently heading, which means it will start to flower and pollinate within a week or so. If dry conditions continue, this will not only impact grain fill but can also be dangerous for livestock as well.

“A lot of our grain crops can be used for hay crops as well. And they are undergoing stresses right now because of the dry weather,” said NCREC Forage Crop Specialist, James Rogers. “When they’re stressed, they can accumulate nitrates, which is a problem for livestock consumption later on. So, if producers are producing annual grain crops for hay, I would strongly recommend that they test those for nitrate concentration.”

Rodgers says farmers can contact a local county extension agent to perform a rapid test to determine if there is any amount of nitrate concentration in their land.

Rogers also notes that not every crop is in danger yet. He states that soybeans and corn still have good yield potential and are still developing, but will also need more rainfall.