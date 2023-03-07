(KXNET) — On average, North Dakota has collected quite a few inches from the snow, which will have a big effect on our agriculture. When the snow gradually melts, it allows for the moisture to soak into the ground.

However, the melt needs to be slow. If we get a fast melt, then the water doesn’t have time to soak into the ground. All sorts of crops are grown in North Dakota, but the amount of moisture determines how well the harvest season will go.

“I’d say in this area, we are looking at more at the wheat crop than anything else,” said North Central Research Specialist, Austin Kraklau. “You want the snow to melt off slowly and gradually. That way we can get in there toward the end of April and actually get the crop planted in.”

Last year, the month of April caused a big problem for those looking to plant at the beginning of the season. The blizzard caused several feet of snow to cover the land, and added almost an extra six inches of moisture to the ground.

Clay soil, which is common in North Dakota, tends to hold water for long periods of time, therefore, if your land’s soil is made up of clay, you should be watering less frequently. So when mother nature dumps too much water on our land, it can be a big problem.

“In our area here, the clay really likes to hold its shape,” stated Kraklau. “So, when we make ruts, we tend to have them for years going forward. We would like to avoid those if possible.”

Right now, farmers are preparing for the spring by getting their seeds together. We already have plenty of moisture and water in the ground. Now, they’re just hoping to have an easy spring and no more spring blizzards.

Kraklau said, “When the snow comes late in the year, it pushes back our planting date. And with that, the crop has less time to mature. So, you wind up pushing up that winter fall frost “

Farmers are no strangers to the harsh North Dakota winters, so this upcoming spring, they are hopeful to get into the field in a timely manner to have a good agricultural year. Even with supply and demand, though it’s up to more big box retailers to push products. Time will tell if this season is a success, but we’re hoping for the best here at KX News.