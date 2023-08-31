NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The White House defines the roles of the president as, both the head of state and head of government of the United States of America and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

Under Article Two of the Constitution, the President is responsible for the execution and enforcement of the laws created by Congress.

North Dakota’s Republican Party, First Vice-Chairman, John Trandem, says the president does not necessarily need to be diverse and have cultural experience.

“That’s something that Democrats worry about an awful lot. But, we Republicans think about issues that actually impact us personally, and that’s having good jobs, being able to put food on the table, being able to take care of your children, being able to make decisions about your children’s lives and their education, your own life, and your own fortune,” said the NDGOP First Vice-Chairmen, John Trandem.

He shares Republicans elect businessmen and referenced former President Donald Trump as an example.

But will Doug Burgum’s tech and business experience succeed in places like New York, California or Florida?

“The government is not the solution to economic woes, as they can’t come in and solve those problems, but to get the heck out of the way and just allow the free market to take over and for businesses to run untethered and serve the public based on the supply and demand. Those are the factors we need to be considering,” said Trandem.

When reporter Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Chairwoman Sandi Sanford this past month, she said it was premature to take a stance on supporting Doug Burgum’s run for president, and she’d need to see the August debate first.

What are Trandem’s thoughts on this and does he support Burgum after watching the debate?

“I’ve personally sent my well wishes to Governor Burgum, and ultimately the choice is his with regard to sticking in the race, or pulling out or pursuing another position,” said Trandem.

As for former Chairman Perrie Schafer, KX News has reached out for an interview to no avail.

Current GOP Chairwoman Sandra Sanford sent a statement to KX saying, “As North Dakotans watched Governor Doug Burgum on the Presidential debate stage August 23, he clearly put us on the map. Every second that Gov. Burgum partakes will only benefit the great state of North Dakota.”

The Republican Party will hold its second presidential primary debate on September 27 in Simi Valley, California.

