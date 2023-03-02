MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new study shows the marriage rate across the country is down 60% since 1970. The National Center for Family and Marriage Research reveals the reason is that fewer people are religious and are more willing to cohabitate even if they’re not married.

“I know a lot of people who just don’t want to get married because they’re so focused on things like school and their career,” states Minot State University student Hailer Heger, “and they really just want to build a life for themselves before they decide to build a life with anybody else.”

Another thing that has also contributed to the downward trend is the ban on employment discrimination, which let women enter the workforce. In 1972, Title Nine passed, which helped more women get into college. In addition, women were allowed to have credit cards, file for bank loans, and take birth control, which they weren’t allowed to do prior to the 1970s.

Cultural evolutions in Millenials’ and Gen Z’s outlook on marriage have also played a role.

“Society probably thinks to have more fun now,” explain fellow MSU students Kylee Cook and Steffen Dauwalder. “It’s the hook-up culture. The hook-up culture is more than staying together. And women can work and do things by themselves now.”

According to a census report, the marriage rate in North Dakota decreased by 12% in 2020, but those who do get married, stay married overall. The divorce rate also decreased by 12%.