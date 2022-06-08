The topic of male circumcision may be considered taboo in some societies, but in today’s world, parents are wondering: is circumcision the right decision for their child?

Let’s look at the procedure by the numbers.

According to the National Library of Medicine, about 39 percent of men are circumcised around the world, but some cultures undergo circumcision more than others.

In countries like the Philippines, about 91 percent of Filipino men are circumcised. To compare to the United States, with 71 percent.

Last week, third-year medical student Epharaim Suelto, from the University of Northern Philippines, performed his first circumcision.

“The glands or the head of the penis is seen, and the foreskin is cut so that’s what they mean to go through circumcision. To expose the head of the penis, you call it the glands, and when it is exposed it’s easier to clean the entire penis and if you have the foreskin covering the head of the penis it would be harder to clean,” said Suelto.

So how do circumcision numbers compare in North Dakota?

According to the World Population Review, 77 percent of men in our state are circumcised. That’s above the national average.

But still, many North Dakota parents ask, “What if my child is judged in the school locker room for being uncircumcised?”

“Being a man, I don’t think that I can say that being circumcised really makes you a man. Because as I was saying earlier no one would know if you’re circumcised or not. It’s the peer pressure that the teenagers undergo,” Suelto said.

He says at the end of the day, you don’t have to be circumcised to live a healthy life in North Dakota or anywhere in the world. Billions of men already live full and healthy lives without circumcisions.

However, the National Library of Medicine writes that the topic is still considered taboo and uncomfortable to talk about, even among medical professionals.

We reached out to many doctors throughout our region, but we were denied on-camera interviews.