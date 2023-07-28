NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Wetlands have been used for agriculture for thousands of years, and according to North Dakota Game and Fish, there are more than one million wetlands and lake basins in North Dakota.

We take a look at the farmable wetlands program in our state.

Wetlands provide food and clean water for livestock, and they help farms retain good soil and nutrients.

According to the USDA, the Farmable Wetlands Program is designed to restore previously farmed wetlands to improve both vegetation and water flow.

North Dakota farmers must agree to restore the wetlands, establish plant cover, and not use enrolled land for commercial purposes.

“The water quality that flows out of a wetland is better than the water quality when it was entering a wetland. Also, a lot of people see wetlands as wildlife habitat. They see them as habitat for waterfowl,” said Dan Keesee, USDA, NRCS.

Thousands of acres in North Dakota qualify for the Farmable Wetlands Program and our state’s Farm Service Agency can help you locate them.