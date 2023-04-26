(KXNET) — Bioenergy is a form of renewable energy that is derived from recently living organic materials, known as biomass. Biomass includes all plant and animal matter. In North Dakota, the bioenergy we produce consists of ethanol and biodiesel.

According to Farm Flavor, two billion motor vehicles will be on the world’s roads by 2025. This growth means demand will increase for our state’s bioenergy industry.

In North Dakota, ethanol production contributes more than $620 million in revenue each year and employs more than 1,100 people.

Scientists use corn in North Dakota for most biofuel, but soon, they may start using other forms of biomass in our state, including algae.

“I wanted to see if there was a way that I could impact the metabolism of the algae to try to make them overproduce oil,” said innovator Sara Volz.

With all our ponds, lakes, and waterways, North Dakota produces a lot of algae, which can be used for bioenergy.

Ethanol was first produced, here in the state in 1985 and has continued to go up in production year after year.