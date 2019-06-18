The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed a free Taco to everyone in America tomorrow.

Who doesn’t love tacos? Especially when they’re free…

Everyone in the United States can grab a free Doritos Locos Taco from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Taco Bell thanks to the restaurant’s “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion during the NBA finals.

This giveaway is due to the Golden State Warriors “stealing” a road victory against the Toronto Raptors during the championship series.

Even though the Warriors stole that particular game, they didn’t win the NBA title. The Raptors beat the Warriors in six games.