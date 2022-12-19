NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Farmers and ranchers in North Dakota will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn’t as helpful as you might think.

There are many ups and down to the extra moisture our state is seeing.

First the bad news. Extra precipitation in December requires a lot of energy from sunlight to turn into usable moisture for crops.

The amount of sunlight we see in winter months compared to the amount of snow we see, won’t be helpful to farmers during planting season.

But the good news is the snow that we are getting acts as insulation for soil and crops.

If we didn’t get heavy amounts of snow, the extreme temperatures and wind chills could damage soil and crops come spring.

“We went into this fall with a fairly dry fall so, we need to recharge our soil. And we did get some fall moisture, but we always depend on some kind of winter moisture to help protect the crops that we have out there,” said Eric Eriksmoen, research agronomist at the NDSU Research Extension Center

Already, we are seeing two inches more in snowfall this year compared to last year, which will give farmers a slight head start in the spring.