NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — All pet parents who are also plant parents should know the plants that are toxic and non-toxic for their furry friends.

Dogs and cats alike are curious and mischievous, so they may be tempted to chew on and eat houseplants.

It’s always good to remember to keep all plants out of reach, but in the case that pets can access the plants, knowing which are good and bad is helpful.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is always a good place to go to learn more about the toxicity of plants.

Here are the top 10 safe plants for pets:

African Violet: the leaves and flowers are non-toxic, but if you choose the wrong type of fertilizer, it can become toxic. Baby’s Tears: this plant covers the soil so it may discourage pets from digging. Chinese Money Plant: this one is part of the nettle family (which can be toxic to pets), but this specific plant is safe. Banana Tree: this plant is safe enough for humans to consume (not that you should), so ASPCA also says it’s safe for pets. Echeveria: this plant is a succulent, so less worrisome compared to other plants. Gloxinia: these leaves and blooms are safe for both dogs and cats. Spider Plant: this one has a reputation for being a hardy houseplant and safe for pets. Venus Fly Trap: despite snapping shut, this plant won’t result in a vet visit if a cat nibbles on it. Areca Palm: pets may want to swat or take a bite at this plant, but again, safe and non-toxic for pets. Boston Fern: the shagginess of this plant makes it tempting to nibble at, but thankfully it’s safe for pets.

Here are the top 10 toxic plants for pets:

Sago Palm: every part of this plant is poisonous for pets, especially the seeds. Jade Plant: despite its exotic look, every part of this succulent is toxic. Amaryllis: with holidays coming up, this plant is a popular gift, but watch out for the bulbs, as that’s the dangerous part of the flower. Aloe Vera: this contains saponin, which is a toxin with foaming properties similar to soap. Weeping Fig: the ficin enzyme is in the entire plant can destroy proteins needed to repair body tissues, along with ficusin, which is also poisonous. Philodendron: the leaves on this plant are dangerous for furry friends. Begonia: the toxic part of this plant comes from underground tubers rather than the leaves or stems. ZZ Plant: it’s great for those with busy lives, but need to watch for pests nibbling the leaves which are toxic for pets. Calla Lily: despite the elegance of the tubular flowers, the entire plant is a danger for pets if it’s ingested. Snake Plant: although it’s nearly indestructible, this plant is still poisonous for pets if they get even the smallest bite of it.

If you have any reason to believe a pet has consumed any part of a toxic plant, be sure to call a local veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

Any consumption of any toxic plant may result in vomiting and gastrointestinal upset, however, not all toxic plants will result in life-threatening concerns.