The latest data shows that in December 2020, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in North Dakota was 4.8%. One year later, that percentage decreased to 2.8%.

Even with that smaller number, there are still signs on buildings enticing potential workers with bonuses, while other signs simply state ‘Help Wanted.’

KX is going beyond the numbers and learning about what many are calling the “Great Resignation.”



“I oversee our nine workforce centers here at Job Service North Dakota,” Job Service North Dakota Workforce Services Director Phil Davis said. Davis, an employee of 15 years, said at the nine locations, help awaits those wanting a job or looking to make a career change.



“You can walk in, you don’t need an appointment. You can just walk in and say: ‘I need some help I’m looking for a job,'” David said.

From there, Davis explained staff will help job seekers, develop an online account, resume and create an interest inventory finding out “what truly are you looking for,” Davis said.



That question would be asked multiple times over after Davis watched Gov. Doug Burgum’s news conference in March of 2020 when some of the forthcoming pandemic-related closures were announced.

He and his colleagues started to see the unemployment claims trickle in and then the floodgates opened.



“From March of 2020 through June of 2021, we processed almost 265,000 claims in the state of North Dakota and we paid out back into the economy of the great state of North Dakota 1.2 billion in unemployment insurance dollars,” Davis said.



With the help of COVID protocols and the advent of the COVID-19 vaccine, the most recent numbers show North Dakotans are getting back to work — but there are around 17,000 jobs still available state-wide.

Davis said he’s heard numerous theories as to the root cause of the current lack of workers. He explained that what it comes down to is a combination of retirements, families with only one adult working, often due to a lack of childcare during the pandemic, as well as people quitting one of their many jobs.



“They just decided I’m going to continue with my main job and I’m not going to go and work my second and sometimes third job; and what we saw was those second and third jobs were really in the hospitality area, the bars, and the restaurants,” Davis said.



Davis also pointed out that it’s important to distinguish those types of situations from unemployment claims.

“Our unemployment numbers are below pre-pandemic levels right now. It was just kind of that perfect storm of people leaving the workforce and those numbers added up and that’s why we have that workforce shortage,” Davis said.

As to the jobs North Dakotans are looking for…

“Healthcare has been number one probably for the last 20 years,” Davis explained.



From there, Davis said its construction, transportation, information technology, management, hospitality and more. And if someone is looking for a job, Davis points out that’s what Job Service North Dakota is there for and the help is free.



If you need help finding a job, updating a resume, or finding the nearest Job Service site near you, click here.