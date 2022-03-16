“I’ve been a full-time musician, more or less, in one fashion or another, all my life,” Darren King, a professional musician, said.



When he was a child, Darren King said his dad made him do all kinds of things, like visit art galleries and play a musical instrument. It just so happened the guitar and then the double bass stuck. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, King was staying busy with performances; and then, the pandemic hit.



“Yeah, it was kind of like someone flipped a switch. Myself and other musicians in the area and across the country and the world had full calendars, a lot going on, and then it just all kind of turned off,” King said.



Fortunately, King has a second job, working for a sheet music company. While he said it didn’t have everything to do with the pandemic, the sheet music company he works for, closed its Bismarck location, resigning itself that times have changed. “A necessary thing that had to happen. [It] doesn’t mean we’re going to call it quits, we’re just going to do things differently and you work smarter,” King said.



Before she became a receptionist at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA, Teresa Becker was a motel manager and before that, was a warehouse manager, managing about eight people. She was also taking care of her grandchildren. Becker enjoys working in customer service because she can talk to anyone. “My husband always used to say: ‘Why are you talking to that person? You don’t know that person.’ Just, like, in the middle of Costco, I would just start talking to people,” Becker said.



While she hasn’t had trouble finding a job, Becker said the pandemic, with its business closures, job loss, and reopening, made it hard to hire. “Some people, they would show up and then I would interview them and then there would be some times I would call them back and they would be like: ‘Nah. That job is just isn’t for me.’ And I’d be like: ‘Is there a reason why?’ And they’re just like: ‘Nah. I just don’t think the job’s fit for me.’

And then there were some people [who said]: ‘I’m just kind of scared right now of the pandemic,'” Becker said.



While there are still many job openings amid this ongoing pandemic, Becker and King both say they’re fortunate to have jobs they love.

These are just two stories out of thousands that could be told about working before and during this pandemic. There are still around 17,000 jobs needing to be filled in North Dakota.

For help with applying to some of those job openings, click here.