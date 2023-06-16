NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Emergency relief can come in many forms. In North Dakota, we’ve seen them all: volunteers, National Guard response teams, and even local organizations are just a few examples.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, there’s a new Hybrid Emergency Relief Vehicle, which may save a lot of lives during those critical hours after a disaster strikes.

The Department of Energy, while working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers, created the H2Rescue, a first-of-its-kind hydrogen fuel cell-powered emergency relief vehicle.

This special vehicle can provide power and water to disaster sites for up to 72 hours.

According to Homeland Security, the vehicle’s hydrogen fuel cell can be stable and easily moved to different locations. It is efficient and environmentally friendly since only water and heat are the only byproducts.

“This truck will be a lifeline for communities desperately in need of one,” said David M. Turk, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy, “It delivers enough electricity to power an emergency shelter for three days.”

The vehicle will also provide water, food, and other resources to communities in need.

The federal government plans to make more of these vehicles for states and our military branches too.