NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Each year, millions of men, women, and children are victims of human trafficking all around the world, including right here in North Dakota. Human Trafficking task forces in our state are in charge of identifying people in these situations and they say these victims can be anyone.

“Through the boom, I know that human trafficking was a huge thing back in the boom times,” said Williston Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Heather Cook. “I know that we do have a human trafficking team. We have officers and detectives on the human trafficking team that teams with other members of the community in order to provide resources to people who are victims of human trafficking.”

Traffickers target places they can find women and children easily — like shelters, schools, and rehabilitation centers. The Williston Police Department has a task force that’s trained for these situations and is prepared to assist those being trafficked.

Officials say law enforcement may come across victims during domestic disturbance calls, responding to calls at massage parlors, bars, and even during regular traffic stops. Experts say traffickers prey on people with little to no social safety net — people with economic hardships, those experiencing violence in the home, or people away from close family and friends.

They also note human traffickers and victims can be anyone, no matter their race or gender. They say if someone is making false promises of love, money, a job, or offers a place to stay for free after only knowing them for a short time, these could all be red flags.