NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we see an increase in childbirth in our state, Children and Family Services wants to remind parents they’re not alone.

Children and Family Services want to help parents understand the importance of childhood development.

A group of early childhood providers had gotten together to help educate the community about their children’s development and options.

At this event, providers helped show what’s available from reading resources to health.

“If we invest resources in children early on we are going to make the greatest impact in their life, and actually even save the state money by investing early. We save on the back end where went having to provide additional services later in life,” said Jill Staudinger, vice president of Children and Family Services.

The event also shared the importance of having a safe and loving home to spend time with family by playing, singing, reading, and talking.

Also, proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep also can make a big difference.