(KXNET) — Many people have it, but there are still some who don’t know what it is exactly. Diabetes — Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational.

According to the CDC, it’s a long-lasting health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy.

After a person eats, the body breaks down food into sugar which then will be released into the bloodstream. When blood sugar goes up, the pancreas will release insulin. And insulin lets the blood sugar into the cells to use as energy.

If someone has diabetes, the body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use it properly. If there isn’t enough insulin, or if cells stop responding to it, it can lead to problems like kidney disease, vision loss, or heart disease.

One misconception Kristy Schuh, APRN, CNP, with Diabetes and Endocrinology at Essentia Health, says is that people think that if they eat everything wrong, they’ll get diabetes. While there’s no known cause, it can be based on genetics, lifestyle, and family history

Type 1 Diabetes

This is thought to be caused when the body accidentally attacks itself, which prevents the body from making insulin.

Roughly 5-10% of people with diabetes have Type 1, and symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and stomach pains develop very quickly within weeks or months and are severe.

Type 1 is usually diagnosed in children, teens, and young adults and insulin is required every day.

In order to manage or treat Type 1, a person needs to take insulin shots or use an insulin pump every day. They need to do regular blood sugar checks, control blood pressure, have healthy food choices, control cholesterol, and manage stress.

Type 2 Diabetes

This is when the body doesn’t use insulin properly and can’t keep the blood sugar at normal levels.

Roughly 90-95% of people with diabetes have Type 2, and this develops over years. If someone has Type 2, they may not even know it because the symptoms aren’t noticeable, so it’s important to get blood sugar tested.

Type 2 is usually diagnosed in adults, but it’s becoming more common in children, teens, and young adults.

It can be delayed or prevented with healthy lifestyle changes like losing weight, eating healthy food, and being active.

In order to manage or treat Type 2, a person needs to take insulin shots, eat healthily, stay active, check blood sugar levels, and manage stress.

There are dangers to having diabetes. Schuh said, “if it goes untreated and high blood sugar levels persist, it affects other organs. People can develop heart disease.”

Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes develops in pregnant women who have never had diabetes. It does usually go away after you have the baby, but it does increase the chance of developing Type 2 diabetes later on.

If a woman develops it, the baby could have a higher risk for health problems.

There are ways to prevent gestational diabetes. Schuh said that it’s “initially treated as lifestyle, maintaining a healthy weight.”

They can also check their blood sugar levels, eat healthy food in the right amount at the right time, stay active, and monitor the baby’s growth and development.

Hypoglycemia and Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA)

Hypoglycemia is a very common complication that people with diabetes can deal with, but it needs to be treated very quickly. It’s a result of having too much insulin.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis is life-threatening, and it’s a result of not having enough insulin. High blood sugar or low insulin levels leads to DKA. It can be caused by illness, or missing insulin shots.

“It starts with a healthy lifestyle,” Schuh concluded.