(KXNET) — One carbon project traveling through a number of states has headlined KX News for a while.

After a number of bills failed to see full life in our state’s legislative session relating to eminent domain and CO2 pipelines, many want to know what is next. Will the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions project finally make its way to North Dakota?

KX reached out to the executive director of the project, who provided us with a statement acknowledging their next steps and more.

“Summit Carbon Solutions appreciates the work of the North Dakota Public Service Commission,” said the group’s Executive Director, Wade Boeshans in the statement, “and looks forward to continuing to advance our project through the regulatory process.”

As previously reported, the project plans to capture CO2 from 32 ethanol plants across five states, place aggregated CO2 into a newly constructed pipeline system, and deliver it to western North Dakota for injection and permanent storage.

Many argue against the idea, citing several risks — including leaks and loss in property value. Those who support the project say that it will be great for ND’s growing main industries.

“Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with more than 750 North Dakota landowners to sign nearly two-thirds of the proposed pipeline route,” continued the statement from Summit, “and more than 85% of the sequestration area in the state. This extraordinary level of support shows that North Dakotans believe our project is safe and will enhance the long-term viability of the energy and agriculture industries, strengthen land values and commodity prices for our farmers, and generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for local communities across the Midwest.”

This is a developing story. More information will be released when KX receives details pertaining to when the digging will start, if any routes have been changed, and more.