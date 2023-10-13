NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Harvest is in full swing and in Friday’s eye on Ag & Energy, we spoke with an NDSU Extension Agent about this season’s harvest and what to expect from our fields.

Wheat, oats, and soybeans are now being harvested, with corn coming up next.

Right now guys are starting to wrap up in different areas depending on what commodities or crops that you have.

Small grains are off the field for the most part. And you aren’t going to see many, wheat or oats. A lot of those crops are already gone.

“Guys really started into the soybeans, especially the shorter season varieties. They’re coming off of the field pretty quick,” said NDSU Burleigh County Ag and Natural Resource Agent, Tyler Kralicek.

He would also like to remind drivers to be mindful of harvest equipment and combines when driving near fields. Keep an eye out to ensure everyone makes it home safely.