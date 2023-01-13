NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This February, a film crew will set up shop in our state and start rolling the cameras.

New York Movie Director Ejaz Khan is no stranger to filming movies in North Dakota.

He shot a movie in Linton called “Before They Vanished,” and little did Khan know that inspiration for his next movie would come during filming.

A young lady showed up to the set, and as Khan and the girl got to know each other, she spoke with him about her past of being sexually assaulted and forced into human trafficking.

Soon after that encounter Khan and his scriptwriters started working on a movie called “Trapped.”

“It’s here and we just put a blind eye to it and I believe that it should be known and it should be stopped,” said “Trapped” Director, Ejaz Khan.

Khan is aiming to premiere “Trapped” around September or October.

He also started a contest to fly one lucky person out to New York for a three-day stay in a hotel, for the “Trapped” premiere.

To enter the giveaway visit the “Trapped” website.