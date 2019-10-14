The ND Highway Department is looking for a few good highway snow fighters

Here’s an interesting use for a winter snowstorm: A recruitment tool for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Department writes under an image of a snowplow working in drifts and blowing snow, ” Thank you, NDDOT Equipment Operators for making North Dakota roads safe for the motorist.”

And then comes the recruitment challenge: “If you think you have what it takes to brave the elements to fight the snow and ice you can join #teamND today. Equipment Operator positions are posted for Belfield, Carrington, Medina, Stanley, and Watford City. Be a part of ND Response making a difference to safely move people and goods.”

It’s a great appeal that seeks a select group of people. North Dakota winters are tough. North Dakota blizzards are tough. Are you tougher?

If you think so, and you have the requisite skills, the department encourages you to visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/dotnet2/view/careers.aspx to apply.