NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — You don’t typically see many women on a construction site, but in North Dakota right now, 11.4% of construction jobs are being done by women. That’s a little higher than the national average of 10%.

Federal spokespeople want to know what they can do to recruit more women builders.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says there are plenty of construction jobs available. But they don’t have enough women trained to fill the spots in North Dakota.

That’s why our state is now promoting trade programs and initiatives to North Dakota women to help close this gender gap in construction.

“That’s why the Secretary and I are committed to doubling the number of women that are going to be in construction,” said Don Graves, the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, “We have an initiative, the Women in Construction Initiative, that will grow us from the million we have right now to two million in the next decade.”

Besides the federal workforce boost, some trade groups also seek to get more women in the field, including the National Association of Women in Construction.

That group has a chapter in North Dakota, giving women a chance to learn a trade and enter the construction industry.