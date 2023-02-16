(KXNET) — Throughout North Dakota’s history, the railroad has played an important role in our economy.

As North Dakota grows, so does the amount of products moving by rail.

“We do play an extremely vital role in not only feeding and fueling the world, but we’re also a very interracial part of pastor traffic that’s traveling for instance from the west coast to Chicago. And from Canada and other countries to the rest of the nation,” said Stewart Milakovic, the transportation planner for the Department of Transportation.

Adjustments have to be made every four years to the rail plan, in order to meet commerce needs.

Transportation officials have drafted a 2040 rail plan for the state.

It includes construction on railways to ensure heavy materials can be transported safely, and plans have been drafted for better hazardous material emergency procedures.

Project leaders say that upgrades to the state’s railways are key in supporting our state’s economy and agriculture needs.