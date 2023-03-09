(KXNET) — Even with a slightly lower overall crime rate than the national average, North Dakota has seen a 12% increase in crime in the last five years.

According to the Ward County Clerks’ Office, there have been three murders in 2023 alone. That’s already an increase from 2019.

Ward County’s violent crime rate is 21.8%, and the national average is 22.7%

The property crime rate is 38.2% which is higher than the national average.

However, law enforcement agencies continue to work to address increases in crime and keep the community safe.

“The world has changed a lot in the 21 years I’ve been here. I mean just policing has changed in general. So, yeah there are some things that have changed. Some things are more visible than they used to be. So, yeah, there are a lot of differences,” said Capt. Dale Plessas, with the Minot Police Department

Ward County is in the 85th percentile for safety. North Dakota is ranked 23rd as the safest state in the country.