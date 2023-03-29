(KXNET) — The FDA has now approved Naloxone Narcan, the lifesaving overdose reversal drug, to be sold without a prescription.

This is the first opioid treatment drug to ever be sold over the counter.

Narcan nasal spray in 4 milligrams, will be available in stores by the end of this summer.

This is in response to combat the overdose crisis in our country, as drug overdoses are at an all-time high, causing more than 100,000 deaths in a year.

Narcan has already been distributed to police, and first responders, and has been available without a prescription in some states — but approving Narcan over-the-counter makes it more accessible nationwide.

This is especially useful for places without pharmacies, who may need to find the drug at convenience stores, supermarkets, and online retailers.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has not announced a store price yet. It’s not clear if insurers will continue to cover it as a prescription drug if it’s available over the counter.