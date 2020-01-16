The pay gap between ND women and men widened 4 percent in 2018

A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the pay gap between North Dakota women and men widened 3.8 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The pay gap is the difference in average earnings between men and women.

According to the data, ND women had median weekly earnings of $749, or 73.9 percent of the $1,013 weekly earnings of their male counterparts.

Nationwide, women earned $789 per week, or 81.1 percent of the $973 median for men.

The women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio in North Dakota was narrowest in 2007, when women’s earnings reached a high of 80.2 percent of men’s earnings, the only year the ratio was above 80 percent.

The gap was the widest in 1997, when women were earning 68.2 percent of what men were earning.

You can read more on the earnings report for North Dakota women and men here.