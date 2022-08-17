NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Pledge of Allegiance is something normally recited at the beginning of school and government meetings, but the Fargo School Board voted to stop reciting the Pledge at their meetings, citing diversity concerns and the phrase ‘under God.’

The decision made national headlines.

In the thick of the controversy, Governor Doug Burgum released a statement calling for public schools and elected government groups to administer the Pledge of Allegiance.

He wrote, “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies and those who attend their meetings should have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and express support for the American ideals upon which our country was founded. To that end, our administration is creating a framework for legislation to guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done. We look forward to working with lawmakers to bring a proposal to the 68th Legislative Assembly in January. As North Dakotans and Americans, we believe strongly in the value of this traditional and powerful affirmation that we are one nation, united under one flag, with liberty and justice for all, aspiring toward a more perfect union and acknowledging that such noble work never ends.”

A government official in Ward County is supporting that legislation.

“I think it has a place in our Board meetings, that we do signify and declare that we are backing the United States and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. And I agree with what the words say that we are pledging,” said Jim Rostad, a Minot Public School Board member, and a Ward County Commissioner.

The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum’s legislation.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer says Minot Public Schools does participate in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Fargo School Board has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday to discuss their decision.

“I think it just reinforces that we’re a school that supports the US government and the constitution and all it stands for,” said Rostad.

