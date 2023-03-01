(KXNET)– An animal shelter in North Dakota is a huge part of the community, but one shelter is at the center of a controversy this week.

Two non-profit rescues in North Dakota are now having difficulties communicating with lies and mix-ups in the middle.

Ali Parizek at The Stray Sanctuary in Williston is currently housing eight local dogs. But she needs help.

So she reached out to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter. But when they reached out to them, they say they would not be able to help, due to a waitlist of scheduled dogs coming in.

Parizek, said, “I went in to have the conversation with them and figure out exactly what was happening, and I was told directly that they have these scheduled intakes of two litters of puppies coming up here from Tulsa, Oklahoma and they are using their fosters and their resources to house those puppies.”

Souris Valley says they are caring for animals, local and beyond. They just don’t have the space for all the animals.

With the waitlist that Souris Valley Animal Shelter has, they have to ensure they have the staff, and medical care available for these dogs.

A press release by Souris valley animal shelter stated.

“We have to use Local recourses just like the other rescues for Medical evaluation of the animals.”

When speaking to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter, Parizek felt hopeless.

She still does not know why Souris Valley cares for animals out of state instead of animals here in North Dakota.

If the animals from Oklahoma are filling up too much space, maybe the animals should stay in shelters in Oklahoma.

“That’s what ultimately led to that video. I know that there is a lot of hate or rumors going around Souris Valley Animal Shelter, but at the end of the day, none of the local rescues want them to shut down. We just want them to start helping our local animals,” said, Parizek.

Souris Valley did reach out to KX News to say this.

“Our organization proudly supports other shelters across the country in an effort to reduce euthanasia at high-kill facilities.

As more and more stray animals are out on the streets with no home or food, it’s harder for shelters to take in dogs or have enough fosters to help. This is a problem we’re seeing statewide.