NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Each and every year, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department gets questions from those hunting deer for rules and regulations clarity.

According to the NDGF, some of the most commonly asked questions have been made public, along with the answers.

Without further ado, let’s reveal those answers!

I have a concurrent season license. When can I use it?

It can be used during archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle, or muzzleloader; or muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. You are restricted to the type of antlerless deer on the license and must stay in the assigned unit.

Can hunters 14 or 15 (in 2023) with a youth season license who did not harvest a deer during the youth season, hunt the regular deer gun season with this license?

Yes, but are subject to the restrictions that are listed on the license.

Can hunters 11, 12, or 13 (in 2023) with an antlerless white-tailed deer license who did not harvest a deer during the youth season, hunt the regular deer gun season with this license?

Yes, however, you are subject to the restrictions that are listed on the license.

I was unsuccessful in filling my mule deer buck license in a restricted unit during the youth season. Can I hunt the remainder of the state during the regular gun season?

No, you are only allowed to be in the same unit as during the youth season.

I shot a deer, but it’s rotten. What can I do?

You have to take possession by tagging it. The license only allows the opportunity to hunt, it’s not a guarantee to harvest a deer or to the quality of the animal.

What should I do if I find a wounded deer?

You should contact a game warden. Don’t shoot the deer unless you want to tag it or unless you are instructed by the warden to do so.

Is camouflage blaze orange acceptable for the deer gun season?

No, you need to have a hat and an outer garment about the waistline totaling at least 400 square inches of solid daylight fluorescent orange.

I hunt with a bow. When do I have to wear orange?

You only have to wear orange during the regular deer gun season.

Can I hunt road rights-of-way?

Don’t hunt on road rights-of-way unless you are completely certain they are open to public use. Most are under the control of the adjacent landowner and are closed to hunting when the adjacent land is posted closed to hunting.

Can I hunt on a section line if it is posted on both sides?

No, if it’s posted on both sides, the section line is closed to hunting. However, it is open for travel.

Can I hunt overbait on private land?

It’s unlawful to hunt over bait or put bait to attract big game for hunting purposes, in deer hunting units that are impacted by CWD.

Can I take the carcass outside of the unit?

The entire carcass can be transported. If it’s transported out of the hun unit, the carcass waste must be disposed of via a landfill or waste management provider. This requirement does not apply to heads dropped at CWD collection sites, or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance.

Can I retrieve a wounded deer from posted land?

If it was shot on land where you had a legal right to be and it ran into posted land, yes. But you may not take a firearm or bow with you. NDGF suggests contact with the landowner as a courtesy before entering.

What if the landowner says I cannot retrieve a deer from posted land that was shot on land where I had a right to be?

Then you should contact a game warden.

Can I drive off-trail on private land to retrieve a deer?

Unless prevented by the landowner or operator, you can drive off-trail on private land once a deer has been killed and properly tagged. You must get to the carcass by the shortest accessible route and return to the road or trail by the same route.

Can I transport someone else’s deer?

Yes, but you need to have a transportation permit from a game warden. The license holder, the person transporting the animal, and the carcass need to be presented to the warden before the permit is issued.

May I carry a pistol when I am hunting with a deer rifle?

Yes, however, the handgun needs to meet the minimum requirements that are listed in the deer hunting regulations for it to be legal for taking deer.

Can I carry both bow and gun afield during deer gun season if I have both licenses?

Yes, but only if you will be fulfilling the gun license. No firearms, except handguns, can be in possession while hunting with a bow license. Handguns can not be used in a manner to help the harvest of a deer with an archery license.