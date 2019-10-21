The Race to Harvest

VALLEY CITY, N.D.– The recent rain and snowfall is taking a toll on farmers in the area, and it’s forcing them to race against Mother Nature.

One of these farmers is near Valley City, North Dakota, where his equipment has been getting stuck. Constant rain and standing water in his fields are making it difficult for him to get to his crops.

He says he’s seen more water this fall than in some springs.

The corn and soybean farmer, Matt Gast shares, “It’s been a battle. Everything’s been getting stuck, we have to load our trucks on the gravel roads and the township roads. We can’t get trucks in the field to get them loaded.”

Matt says he’s only been using one combine out of two. The other one is in the shop getting new tires better fit for the mud.

