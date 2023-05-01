(KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has finished their most recent mule deer survey.

The spring mule deer survey is used to assess the deer abundance in the badlands after snow melt and before trees begin to leaf out, which are the best conditions for aerial observation.

According to a news release, this year, biologists counted just under 2,000 mule deer in 286.3 square miles in the survey, and the density in the badlands was seven deer per square mile. The results of the study showed that western North Dakota’s mule deer population is 29% lower than last year, and 5% below the long-term average.

Bruce Stillings, the big game management supervisor, said that this decline is the result of extreme winter conditions and historic blizzards from the previous spring that had 40 inches of snow with high winds and low temperatures.

Biologists had concerns with the numbers going into winter based on the results from the fall survey as well. Here, they counted 1,116 mule deer in the aerial survey in October, which was lower than in 2021.

The ratio of 69 fawns per 100 does was higher than in 2021, but below the long-term average. For every 40 bucks, there were ten does counted — which was similar to 2021 and the long-term average.