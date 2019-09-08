Live Now
WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– A little rain couldn’t keep faithful fans from tailgating the big NDSU and UND football game today.

Hundreds of fans gathered in the Fargodome parking lots starting at about 9:00 this morning.

They had all the tailgating classics like steaks, burgers, hot dogs and of course, a few adult beverages. Many of the fans out today say the poor weather actually adds to the fun of hanging out in the parking lots.

Bison fan Kevin Wolf shares, “We’ve got a great group of tailgaters here, we’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’re glad the rivalry is back in town. We like it on our turf and we’re really enjoying it.”

The Mayors of both Fargo and Grand Forks had a bet going: the Mayor from the losing team has to wear the opposing team’s jersey to their next city meeting.

Well, it looks like Mayor Michael Brown, of Grand Forks, is going be sporting a Bison jersey.

