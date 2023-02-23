(KXNET) — Roughly one in 15 adults in any given year experience it at some point in their life: depression.

Dr. Jo Ellison at Essentia Health said, “it can be a reactional, situational, or a biological reaction.”

“People don’t want to talk about it!”

“It doesn’t exist!”

“People need to just be happy!”

These are all things people believe about depression.

According to the National Insitute of Mental Health (NIMH), it’s a common, but serious mood disorder with severe symptoms that affect how someone feels, thinks, and handles daily activities, like sleeping, eating, and working.

There are five types of depression. People could go undiagnosed because you have to have symptoms for at least two consecutive weeks.

Major depression is when you have symptoms most of the time, everyday for at least two weeks straight.

Persistent depressive disorder, also known as dysthymia, has less severe symptoms, but they last longer, as long as two years.

Perinatal depression is when a woman experiences major depression during or after pregnancy, also known as postpartum depression.

Seasonal affective disorder comes and goes with the seasons. It usually starts at the end of fall or the beginning of winter and ends during spring or summer.

Depression with symptoms of psychosis is a severe form of depression where people can see delusions or hallucinations.

According to Mayo Clinic, people could struggle to do everyday activities, and sometimes feel as though life isn’t worth living.

There are so many symptoms, but here are just the main ones:

feeling sad or having a lack of emotion irritability thoughts of suicide, death, or dying, helplessness or hopelessness, fatigue or being easily worn out.

There has been a lot of success for treatment with anti-depressant medications, but if you know your stressor or trigger, Dr. Ellison said that therapy could work great instead. She added that working both together is the best treatment.

“Therapy can be helpful for so many things. Don’t be afraid to reach out and talk to folks,” said Dr. Ellison.

Depression is more than just having the blues, it’s not a weakness and not something you can just “snap out of.”

When you’re in a “funk,” Dr. Ellison has some advice.

“A place to start would be to keep your days moving, and to actively decide to do something instead of a passive feeling to go through the motions,” she said.

This means that instead of just scrolling through social media or watching whatever is on TV, you should actively watch a show you want to watch or really look at what’s on your phone.

