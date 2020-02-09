The Winter Blues Actually Has a Clinical Diagnosis

Gray and cloudy days may bring on winter blues in some people, but when there’s a lack of sun for a prolonged period of time, some could actually become depressed.

It’s known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

Lack of sunlight can cause people to develop the disorder because your body gets less Vitamin D, which helps keep your brain active.

Some North Dakotans tell us they keep their mood up by staying as energetic as possible and getting outside to do things.

“I stay pretty active. I go to the gym fairly regularly, I like to dance. I’m big in the dancing scene in this area,” said Fargo resident Wyatt Davis.

According to Psychology Today, SAD affects roughly 10-million Americans each year.