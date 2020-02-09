The Winter Blues Actually Has a Clinical Diagnosis

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Gray and cloudy days may bring on winter blues in some people, but when there’s a lack of sun for a prolonged period of time, some could actually become depressed.

It’s known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

Lack of sunlight can cause people to develop the disorder because your body gets less Vitamin D, which helps keep your brain active.

Some North Dakotans tell us they keep their mood up by staying as energetic as possible and getting outside to do things.

“I stay pretty active. I go to the gym fairly regularly, I like to dance. I’m big in the dancing scene in this area,” said Fargo resident Wyatt Davis.

According to Psychology Today, SAD affects roughly 10-million Americans each year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"

Power Outage Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Outage Bismarck"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20"

Girls in STEM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in STEM"

Adaptive Biking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Biking"

Flea Market in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flea Market in Minot"

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge