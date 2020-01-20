The Winter Storm Aftermath

(FARGO, N.D.)– While most of the streets in the Fargo area are cleaned off from the snow, some still need help clearing off their driveways.

Contractors and drivers with plow attachments have been busy over the past few days, with some getting more than 20 calls a day. The main customers they’re helping out are those who can’t get to the snow themselves or are out of town.

One driver says plowing and shoveling the snow is only half the battle.

“Our biggest challenge right now is finding places to put it. A lot of these housing developments don’t have the space. They’re so close together,” said the driver, Thomas Thorpe who’s been plowing for 10 years.

Thorpe says his latest call was at about 2:00 a.m. yesterday, and the homeowner even helped him out a little bit.