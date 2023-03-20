(KXNET) — Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, and his team have partnered with North Dakota to invest $45 million into early-stage companies.

“I was amazed at how much interest there was because everybody is beginning to realize there are certain states that we call no-go states. And there are go-to states. And North Dakota is emerging as a go-to state,” said O’Leary.

Called the Wonder Fund, the new partnership looks to make North Dakota a powerhouse for small businesses by providing early-stage investment opportunities for financial and operational growth through the management of O’Leary Ventures.

“We’re in this for the long run. And we think that there is a lot more money interested in coming here, but primarily for the competition of states,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary believes North Dakota has been underinvested. According to O’Leary, that’s because people have not thought about the competition between the states.

“You got to think since the 1950s, almost 90% of venture capital went to either Massachusetts or California,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary now doesn’t consider those two states investable because of their unstable policies and taxes. However, in North Dakota, O’Leary sees potential.

“The more time I spend here the more I see opportunity. So, my job is to tell the story of the state and the story of the policy and the story of the tax strategy here,” said O’Leary.

According to O’Leary, North Dakota offers a stable policy and a competitive tax environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

“Capital always pursues the path of least resistance. It needs stability,” said O’Leary.

Slowly, North Dakota is gaining attention from investors. And now, O’Leary is ready to help pave the way to success for young entrepreneurs in our state.

“I think a lot of people overlook North Dakota for a long time, and I think that’s going to change, and why not be part of that story?” said O’Leary.