Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park closed through May 9 due to COVID-19

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

The National Park Service has closed Theodore Roosevelt National Park through May 9, effective immediately.

The temporary closure includes visitor centers, facilities, trails and campgrounds. East River Road in Billings County will remain accessible to local residential traffic.

“The purpose of the park closure is to safeguard the public and slow the spread of COVID-19 in response to guidance from state, county and local health officials,” the park service said in a statement. “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners is our number one priority.”

During the closure, park managers will be preparing for the summer season so that when the park re-opens by May 9th, it will be fully functional with staff and resources.

“Closing the park was a difficult decision to make during a time when people are seeking recreation and enjoyment in the outdoors,” said Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore on the park website (www.nps.gov/thro). You can find additional information and updates through the National Park Service website, www.nps.gov/thro, and on the park’s COVID-19 page, www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"

Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs"

LIFE HACKS WINE PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS WINE PKG"

Linton-HMB Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track and Field"

Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer"

Social Workers Start Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Workers Start Food Pantry"

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Update Address for Mail in Ballots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update Address for Mail in Ballots"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"

Cattle Auctions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Auctions"

TM State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "TM State of Emergency"

Starbucks Coffee Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks Coffee Drive"

Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge