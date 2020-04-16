Theodore Roosevelt National Park closed through May 9 due to COVID-19

The National Park Service has closed Theodore Roosevelt National Park through May 9, effective immediately.

The temporary closure includes visitor centers, facilities, trails and campgrounds. East River Road in Billings County will remain accessible to local residential traffic.

“The purpose of the park closure is to safeguard the public and slow the spread of COVID-19 in response to guidance from state, county and local health officials,” the park service said in a statement. “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners is our number one priority.”

During the closure, park managers will be preparing for the summer season so that when the park re-opens by May 9th, it will be fully functional with staff and resources.

“Closing the park was a difficult decision to make during a time when people are seeking recreation and enjoyment in the outdoors,” said Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore on the park website (www.nps.gov/thro). You can find additional information and updates through the National Park Service website, www.nps.gov/thro, and on the park’s COVID-19 page, www.nps.gov/coronavirus.