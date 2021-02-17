They’re back! 2021 Girl Scout cookie season begins Friday

The cookies are back!

The 2021 Girl Scout cookie season will be back in business on Friday, with a few new safety protocols in place due to COVID-19.

Girl Scouts are now offering a number of ways consumers can purchase cookies, from setting up contactless drive-through locations, running virtual cookie booths on social media, setting up socially distant cookie booths and marketing the cookies with door hangers.

To find cookies near you, CLICK HERE to visit the Girl Scouts website. You can also download their free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.