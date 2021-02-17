They’re back! 2021 Girl Scout cookie season begins Friday

State News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts)

The cookies are back!

The 2021 Girl Scout cookie season will be back in business on Friday, with a few new safety protocols in place due to COVID-19.

Girl Scouts are now offering a number of ways consumers can purchase cookies, from setting up contactless drive-through locations, running virtual cookie booths on social media, setting up socially distant cookie booths and marketing the cookies with door hangers.

To find cookies near you, CLICK HERE to visit the Girl Scouts website. You can also download their free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Minot High Boys Hockey

Why do bridges ice before roads?

HEART HEALTH INTERVIEW

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

NDC FEB 17

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Traffic Light Battery Back Up

Geneaologist

House Fires

COVID Post Vaccine

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16

Food Fun

Catholic Enrollment

Guard Could Deploy

Power Outages

Marijuana Bills

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News