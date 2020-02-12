Think spring — start making ND state park camping reservations now

Don’t let the recent winter weather get you down — in three months, you can be camping outdoors in North Dakota’s state parks.

But you need to think ahead. Campsite reservations are taken up to 95 days in advance and the camping season officially opens on May 15th — that means you can book your spot starting today, which happens to be 95 days from February 12.

Generally, campsite stays are limited to 14 nights within any 30-day period.

The reservation season runs from May 15 through September 8 for nearly all sites (there are a few exceptions).

You can make your reservation online by going to https://travel.parkrecnd.com/.

You can also use an online “cheat sheet” North Dakota Parks and Recreation has put together to help you figure out when to reserve a date this spring and summer using the 95-day window.

You’ll want to reserve a site at or near the 95-day point because the reservations are quickly filled in by in-state and out-of-state visitors.

You can learn more about the campsite reservation system and other outdoor and tourism opportunities at the North Dakota Parks and Recreation website.

One other note: North Dakota Parks and Recreation has numerous seasonal job opportunities available for 2020. They are looking for park rangers, biotechs, interpreters, maintenance workers and park attendants/concession workers. You can apply online at http://bit.ly/SeasonalJobs2020.