NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America’s electric grids are thousands of miles long. That’s why a natural disaster in Texas can cause the lights to go out in North Dakota.

So, what can communities looking to the future do to fix this problem? The possible solution to all these problems: microgrids.

Unlike the electrical grid, which generates electricity in a single power plant and distributes it for hundreds of miles, a microgrid generates electricity on-site and keeps it nearby.

For electricity generation, experts say microgrids typically use a combination of backup diesel generators and renewable energy, like wind turbines.

Right now, the Department of Energy is looking to expand research into this field, creating microgrids in remote communities, including here in North Dakota.

“With the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law in the Inflation Reduction Act, D.O.E is overseeing nearly $100 billion to deliver a clean energy future,” said Maria Robinson, the director of the Grid Employment Office within D.O.E.

Microgrids will also incorporate more battery systems into energy storage. From these battery systems, microgrids can deploy electricity during outages or when demand spikes, especially during the winter and summer months.