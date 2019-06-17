This Special Group of Wounded Veterans Are Still Finding New Ways to Give Back

WDAY (Fargo)– Veterans who endured amputations while in service, wrapped up their Fargo Classic Softball Tournament today.

The USA Patriots Softball team took third place in the men’s recreational division. These men are veterans who lost limbs in combat or non-combat related injuries.

They raised money through free-will donation this weekend to help send kids to USA Patriots Kids Camp this summer in Virginia.

We spoke with one of the players who says helping those kids is the highlight of the year.

USA Patriot Softball player Josh Wege shares, “If they’re able to go out and challenge on a high school basketball team and they have the confidence to now do that, instead of being like, ‘Oh I’m broken and I’m shy, and I can’t do it’, we’ve done our mission and that’s what this is all about.”

After everything they’ve given up, these veterans are still finding other ways to give back.