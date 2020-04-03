Thomas Beadle files paperwork for June primary state treasurer’s race

Republican State Representative Thomas Beadle, Fargo, has officially filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office for the June primary in his quest for the North Dakota Treasurer’s post.

State law requires candidates to submit at least 300 signatures from North Dakota voters in order to appear on the statewide ballot. Beadle filed over 700 signatures.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support and encouragement from across the state,” Beadle said in a written statement. “I know that my business experience, legislative record and commitment to protecting your tax dollars is the right combination to best serve North Dakotans in the Treasurer’s office.”

Beadle is running to succeed incumbent Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, who announced in December 2019 she would not seek re-election.

Beadle’s campaign website is at thomasbeadle.com and his campaign Facebook page is at facebook.com/thomasbeadlend.