Thousands gather in Fargo for peaceful protest

About 2,000 people made history at the OneFargo peaceful gathering at Island Park this afternoon.

Speakers stepped up to the gazebo as hundreds crowded around to listen, and cheer.

White, black, and other people of color were joined by city leaders and police officers, who left the riot gear behind.

Many brought flowers and were asked to hand them out to people who didn’t have them.

They represented healing, and to recognize Breanna Taylor’s birthday.

Later on, all visitors kneeling together with their fists in the air, chanting “black lives matter.”

We spoke with a Native American woman seen Sage smudging a line of people during the event.

“The creator brings us here with different colors, with different languages, with different songs and ceremonies to help us remember that we’re all the same, but yet we’re unique,” said Christy Goulet, of Belcourt.

Organizers also brought forward a list of demands for city leaders — including futher cultural education and training for hired police officers and equal representation on local city boards.

