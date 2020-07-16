Three debt collectors ordered to stop business in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general has ordered three unlicensed debt collectors to stop doing business in the state.

Wayne Stenejem says the out-of-state companies violated North Dakota’s consumer fraud and debt collection laws by making harassing calls and false statements and using deceptive practices and threats.

Cease-and-desist orders were issued against California-based IKS & Associates, New York-based Portfolio Recovery Management and Georgia-based Global Management Acquisition Firm and its officer Walter Hargrove.

Stenehjem says all three have ignored communications from the state’s Consumer Protection Division.